This Nanny Refused To Bring A Baby Back Home During A Rainstorm And Got Accused Of Kidnapping

A twenty-seven-year-old woman has been nannying for the same family for nearly six months now. She primarily looks after a one-year-old baby girl who she thinks is the sweetest baby ever.

And on top of that, she believed there was a strong working relationship between herself and the baby’s parents.

But, that belief quickly went away one day last week when she got in trouble for refusing to bring the baby girl back home. And it all began when she took the child on her daily walk.

“I always take the baby on walks– either around the neighborhood or we walk down to this cool shopping center,” she explained.

At the shopping center, there is a fountain and a bubble tea shop which has loads of toys and games. The baby always has a great time hanging out there, so that afternoon, she decided to take her back.

But, after arriving at the shop and starting to play outside, as usual, it began to drizzle. So, she scooped the baby up and planned to wait out the rain inside.

Unfortunately, though, the light drizzle turned into a torrential downpour– and she and the baby were stuck inside for quite some time.

And eventually, she decided to text the mother and update her on their plans for the storm.

“Hey, it’s raining really bad, so we are just going to wait it out. We are at the bubble tea shop,” she texted.

