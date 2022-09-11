A Mom Is Advocating For A New Law To Combat The Circulation Of Illicit Images Online After Her Teen Daughter’s Murderer Shared Graphic Photos On Social Media

In July of 2019, everything seemed to be coming together for Bianca Devins of Utica, New York. She had just graduated high school and, after overcoming battles with mental health, was excitedly thinking about her next steps in life.

“We all said, ‘Bianca’s back. That’s our girl.’ And there was this glow in her eyes when she talked about going to college and what she was going to do with her life,” recalled Frank Williams, her grandfather.

But then, on July 14, 2019, Bianca tragically lost her life at the hands of a friend.

The seventeen-year-old had attended a concert in New York City with a man she met on Instagram earlier that year, Brandon Clark. Then, he brutally killed her.

It was later revealed that Brandon meticulously researched and planned Bianca’s death. And while committing the heinous act, he videotaped it.

Finally, following Bianca’s death, Brandon also published images of her lifeless body on social media for not only Bianca’s family but the entire world to see.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking. It’s so exploitative of my daughter. I just thought of how embarrassed she would be; how heartbroken she would be,” Kim Devins said of the images in a 2021 interview with CBS.

According to Kim, the images were shared on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Snapchat, and Discord.

Change.org; pictured above is Bianca

