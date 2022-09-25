He Just Found Out That The Date Night Dinners He Thought His Girlfriend Made From Scratch Are Actually Microwave Dishes, And He’s Upset That She Lied To Him

A 23-year-old guy has been dating his 23-year-old girlfriend for the last 5 months now, and one of his favorite parts of their relationship is when his girlfriend invites him over to her place for date night and cooks him dinner.

These dare night dinners are amazing, and he always pays his girlfriend a ton of compliments, as her food is out of this world.

Yesterday evening, he took her trash out as she was doing dishes, and when he opened up the garbage can, there were a couple of boxes of microwave dishes staring back at him.

Two of the boxes happened to be for chicken parmesan, which is exactly what his girlfriend had cooked him for dinner that very night.

The second two boxes were for Szechuan chicken. Both the chicken parmesan and Szechuan chicken are two of his favorite meals that he thought his girlfriend always cooked for him, but no, they come right out of a box that she sticks in the microwave.

So much for home cooking!

“I’m almost certain that she and her roommate are the only two that use this trash bin, and I know for a fact her roommate is going through a vegetarian phase right now,” he explained.

“And now that I think of it, I’m almost certain I’ve never seen her cook because dinner is always ready before I get there.”

“I decided to go on Instacart to look through the catalog of the grocery store we both shop at, and lo and behold, every single meal we’ve had at her place is on there.”

