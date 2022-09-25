Here’s How You Can Create Your Very Own Haunted Dollhouse Just In Time For Spooky Season

Now that it is officially Autumn, fall fans and horror enthusiasts are taking over the internet.

Things like cozy weather recipes and home decor inspiration have been circulating social media like mad.

But, one new Halloween DIY trend is gaining some serious appeal, and it involves creepy dollhouses.

Do you have an old dollhouse from your childhood lying around, or even possibly one your child grew out of? Well, instead of leaving them to collect dust, TikTokers everywhere have been repurposing the houses to create amazingly freaky Halloween decor.

One woman named Haley currently has the most viewed dollhouse transformation video on TikTok. She decided to trade in her pink and white dollhouse for a rich black before adding a bunch of spine-tingling finishing touches.

And the social media community went absolutely nuts over the idea. The DIY TikTok garnered over 3.4 million views, gained eight hundred thousand likes, and spurred thousands of comments.

“Are you kidding me? That looks so dope!” commented one user.

“Oh, I am SOOOO here for this,” wrote a second user.

TikTok; pictured above is Haley’s haunted dollhouse

