He Spent The Night At The Original Conjuring House, And Here’s What It Was Like

Ever since The Conjuring was released in 2013, the horrifying tale of an innocent Rhode Island family being cursed and haunted by a demonic spirit has been cemented as a staple in American horror folklore.

But, the terrifying movie is not just fiction– it is based on the true experiences of the Perron family, who moved into a fourteen-room farmhouse located in Harrisville, Rhode Island, in January of 1971.

The house had reportedly been haunted for decades, with each of its previous owners dying under mysterious or suspicious circumstances.

The Perron family consisted of Carolyn, Roger, and their fire daughters– who, after moving in, first began to notice small unexplainable instances of objects going missing or moving from room to room on their own.

Then, over time, the paranormal experiences increased in frequency and violence until Ed and Lorraine Warren– paranormal investigators– performed a séance.

Despite this spine-tingling tale now being forty-seven years old, though, you might be interested to learn that the original Rhode Island “Conjuring House” is still standing.

Moreover, one TikToker who goes by the name @TheParanormalFiles even stayed at the creepy residence.

“We spent the night investigating inside of the house and had a couple of terrifying experiences,” the TikToker began in one video.

TikTok; pictured above is @TheParanormalFiles in one of his videos

