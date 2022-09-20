He Walked Out On A Date With A Girl And When She Realized She Was Left To Pay Their Check, She Freaked Out On Him

Over the weekend, a guy took a girl out on a date, and he originally met her through a dating app they were both on.

On the evening of their date, he drove to her place to pick her up, and then they headed to a bar that was close by.

Instead of this girl being invested in getting to know him or making the most of their time together, she spent the whole date on her phone.

She barely looked up, and when he did try to engage her in any type of conversation, she answered him in extremely short ways.

Needless to say, she made no effort to ask him questions or do anything to carry their conversation forward.

She was far more interested in whatever she was doing there on her phone than she was in him.

“I’m not saying I’m the most interesting guy on the planet, but I think I’m a decent conversationalist,” he explained.

“And we FaceTimed twice, so it’s not like I was using old pictures or anything. I totally understand getting turned off if your date shows up 100lbs heavier or whatever.”

“She ordered 4 or 5 expensive drinks and a bunch of food. I was driving and don’t really drink, so I had an iced tea and one appetizer.”

