He Went Behind His Wife’s Back And Sold Off All Of Her LuLaRoe Products

This man’s wife recently started a side business where she works with LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company.

She claimed it was a great opportunity to make some extra money, but he did not really know anything about it. So, he just said, “okay,” and let her do her thing.

On occasion, he would ask her how it was going and believed that the business was a pretty innocent “side hustle.”

“I did ask her to tone it down when some friends complained about her messaging them privately about her whole thing,” he recalled.

“And she seemingly took it well at first. But then, she went silent with me for a day or two because I, apparently, was not supporting her.”

He also began to realize just how much merchandise his wife had been storing in their house. She had been putting it in their spare room, which became almost entirely filled with products.

“But, she kept telling me that people were buying it and how, whenever I would bring it up, I did not trust her,” he said. She would even apparently get teary-eyed.

Nonetheless, he and his wife have a shared bank account that his wife would typically manage. According to him, she is a perfectionist and is admittedly better at handling finances than he is. So, they agreed long ago to let her take care of everything.

Since she got involved with LuLaRoe, though, he decided to take a look at their account. And he was completely blown away.

