Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Has Her Own Apartment, And When Her Dad’s Wife Tried To Manipulate Her Way Into Staying There, Her Daughter Stood Up For Herself And She’s Not Making Her Apologize

A 41-year-old woman has a 16-year-old daughter named Sofia who has her very own apartment.

Although Sofia grew up in the apartment she currently shares with her husband, this summer, Sofia moved into an apartment that’s located 3 floors below the one she lives in.

Despite the fact that Sofia now has her own space, she still spends a ton of time in their family apartment.

In a month, Sofia will be celebrating her birthday, and her dad is coming from overseas to be there too.

Sofia is super close to her dad, but Sofia has never spent any amount of time around her dad’s wife.

When her dad informed her that he would be coming for Sofia’s birthday, he wanted to know if his wife Sally could come along with him.

She checked with Sofia to make sure that was alright, and Sofia was cool with it, so she told her dad to bring Sally.

“Hotels are quite expensive in our city, so I offered for my father and Sally to stay at our apartment, fully expecting that he would decline, which he did,” she explained.

“I presumed they would find a hotel and left it at that. A few days later, I got a text from Sally, asking if she and my father could stay in my daughter’s apartment while they were visiting “so that we can all have our own space.” I thought this was impudent but told her I would ask my daughter and get back to her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.