Her Boyfriend Made Dinner For Her And Then Got Upset When She Gave Some To Her Dog To Eat

A 24-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend named Jay for the last 4 months, and she really does like him a lot.

He’s good-looking, he’s intelligent, he’s highly educated, he’s hilarious, he has an excellent job, and he’s really kind, too.

He’s the package deal for her, and he also goes out of his way to do thoughtful things for her as well.

Take this past Sunday, for example, Jay planned for them to go walk around a nature trail, and then he invited her over to his place so he could make her dinner.

“I was so excited because it was going to be the first time I’d be at his house,” she explained. “Since we were hiking, he said I could bring my dog Shelby with us.”

“He made us a roast and some vegetables for dinner. I finished my plate before Jay did and took it to the kitchen.”

“There was still about half the roast left, and it was close to Shelby’s dinner time, so I took half of the half of roast and some still raw vegetables from the fridge to put on a plate for Shelby.”

So, she picked the plate up and carried it over to the back door of Jay’s house, as she wanted to feed Shelby outside.

Jay saw her with the plate and questioned her about what she was in the middle of doing, and she replied that she was going to feed Shelby her dinner.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.