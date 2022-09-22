Her Daughter Pawned A Very Expensive Family Heirloom, So She Kicked Her Out Of The House

A single mom has 3 daughters she has been raising pretty much all by herself for over a decade now after her husband sadly passed away 11 years ago in a tragic work accident.

Her daughters are 21-year-old Lucy, 17-year-old Diane, and 15-year-old Rosa.

“We were all devastated, and it was a terrible shock,” she explained. “We were able to get by with my parents helping out with the kids so that I could work. We’re doing much better now financially.”

“However, I’ve been having a lot of problems with Lucy. Not long after she turned 18 and finished school, she’s suddenly gone off the rails, is mingling with some very sketchy people, and I don’t know what to do with her.”

Lucy has turned into a big smoker and a big partier too. Lucy is literally always at a party, and she drinks alcohol to the point that she is drunk on a daily basis.

This mom also bets that Lucy is also into serious drugs, and Lucy has begun to treat their home like some kind of bead and breakfast.

Lucy is not only rude to her; she’s rude to Diane and Rosa as well. She says that she certainly did not work hard to raise Lucy to be like this, and she’s really sick and tired of Lucy’s behavior.

Although she has attempted to get Lucy help in the form of therapy or rehab, Lucy won’t go and gets extremely upset with her if she mentions it.

“Lucy stays with us rent-free,” she said. “She works a job in retail and buys her own groceries but blows the rest of her income.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.