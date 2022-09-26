Her Half-Brother Thinks It Isn’t Right That She Accepted Inheritance Money From His Grandmother, Who She Isn’t Even Related To

A 27-year-old girl has 2 older brothers; 38-year-old Ian and 40-year-old James. Ian and James are technically her half-brothers, as they are from her mom’s first marriage.

Her mom got divorced from Ian and James’s dad when the boys were little. Years later, her mom went on to meet her dad, and she was born.

Sadly, her mom passed away when she was only 4-years-old, but her dad made an effort to make sure that she had a relationship with Ian and James.

Although her dad made that effort, Ian and James’s dad wasn’t ok with it. She believes Ian and James’s dad hated her mom for filing for divorce.

So, although Ian and James’s dad did have a lot of resentment built up, Ian and James’s grandma Claire adored her mom.

Even after the divorce, Claire maintained a relationship with her mom, and Claire made sure that she could see Ian and James.

Claire asked her and her dad to come to her house any time that Ian and James were there so that they could all hang out.

Claire also kept Ian and James’s dad in line and made him stay in contact with them.

“Sometimes she would just volunteer to watch me all on her own,” she explained. “I used to spend entire summers at her house when I was little.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.