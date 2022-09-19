Her Nephew Vandalized Her Car, But She Thinks The Punishment He Got For Doing This Was Way Too Harsh

A woman has a 16-year-old nephew who recently decided to vandalize her car. Her nephew spray-painted all over and wrote some incredibly nasty things too.

When her brother found out about what her nephew did, he hit the roof. He issued an apology to her, and he forced her nephew to apologize as well.

Her brother additionally said that he was happy to give her the money to get her car fixed or make her nephew pay.

Because of the way her brother handled it all, she thought it was best to put this behind her and not get the police involved.

Her nephew has never once done something like this in his life, and he’s normally extremely well-behaved for a teenager.

She adores her nephew, and she has no children of her own. She loves being his aunt, and although she was upset with him for what he did to her car, it didn’t make her love him any less.

Her brother and his wife moved forward with punishing her nephew by grounding him. They also took all of his electronics away (like his phone and computer), and they made him hand over his skateboard, which is one of his favorite things.

Her nephew was alright with the punishment handed to him, but he lost it when his parents took his skateboard away since it’s that important to him.

A couple of evenings ago, her brother and his wife came to her place to have dinner. They mentioned that they took her nephew’s skateboard and gave it away to her sister-in-law’s little sister since she was interested in skating.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.