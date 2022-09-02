He’s Pretty Sure His 18-Year-Old Girlfriend Baby Trapped Him So She Could Try To Force Him To Marry Her

A 19-year-old guy has been dating his 18-year-old girlfriend for 2 years. He currently works a full-time job but wants to join the military next year, and his girlfriend goes to community college full-time and doesn’t work a job.

When he told his girlfriend of his plans to join the military, she instantly became unhappy with him.

She really did not want him to go, but he reassured her that they could stay together and that their relationship would just have to be long-distance.

“She has been crying nonstop since I told her this; she said she doesn’t want me to be away from her and she has been suggesting we get married so she can come with me,” he explained.

“For those of you that aren’t aware, the military recognizes legal marriages so spouses can get benefits, come with us to the location we’re stationed in for the next 3 years or so; girlfriends don’t get these privileges.”

“But honestly, I’m not ready for marriage right now, and I told her we can stick a pin on that until we’re at least in our mid-20s.”

A month after they had that conversation, his girlfriend came to him and said that she was pregnant. He was very puzzled about how that happened because they were being safe.

That evening, while his girlfriend was sleeping, he combed through her search history on her phone and found evidence that she had definitely planned to baby trap him.

Some of what she had looked up online included spousal benefits in the United States after getting married and having kids.

