His Girlfriend Dumped Him, Moved To Canada To Enjoy The Single Life, And Now Wants Him Back, But He’s Not Sure He Wants To Be With Her

A 29-year-old guy began dating his 29-year-old girlfriend 6 years ago, and they both met while they were in college.

Their entire relationship over the years has been pretty great, but then a couple of weeks ago, his girlfriend blindsided him when she dumped him.

He really couldn’t believe she had ended things, and she claimed that she needed to move to Canada to enjoy the single life and also spend time with her family.

The entire week after she said she was leaving him, he thought it was some sick prank that she was playing on him.

But then, she packed up her belongings, and she did move to Canada, just like she had said she was going to do.

After she did leave, she took him off her social media profiles, and she didn’t text him or reach out to him at all.

Two weeks after his girlfriend moved, which was last Saturday, she followed him again on social media before sending him a text asking if they could chat.

He did agree to speak to her over the phone, and what she had to say was pretty eye-opening for him.

“We hopped on a call where she told me she has made a mistake and wanted to rekindle, move back to NYC and live with me,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.