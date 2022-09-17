His Girlfriend Has An Incredibly Painful And Terrible Health Problem, And He’s Having A Hard Time Dealing With It All

A 20-year-old guy has a 19-year-old girlfriend, and before he even met her, she was diagnosed with an incredibly painful and terrible health problem.

Her health problem is essentially an awful kind of arthritis. His girlfriend was upfront about her condition, and she was convinced that he would not want to date her because of it.

He really wasn’t too concerned back then, but right now, he’s having a really tough time dealing with it all.

“She sits through so much pain,” he explained. “She won’t get accommodations at work because she’s embarrassed.”

“She fakes being ok constantly. She won’t tell her parents the full extent of it. Her older sister is a serious hypochondriac who lies about illnesses online (ironically), and she thinks everyone will assume she’s lying for attention too.”

“Sometimes when I wake up, her pillow has wet spots from her crying in her sleep. She finally has started to be honest with me about it, but it’s still just me.”

He can’t handle watching his girlfriend in so much pain, and it’s killing him to bear witness to this.

He selfishly wishes she would revert to not sharing with him what she’s going through because that’s how much it pains him to see her pain.

“I’m constantly terrified I’ll accidentally do something that hurts her,” he said. “Even her dad has talked to me about it privately. He knows it’s worse than she lets on and does stuff to help secretly.”

