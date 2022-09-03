She Broke Up With A Guy She Only Dated For A Month, And His Mom Just Showed Up At Her Job To Try To Get Her To Take Him Back

A 29-year-old woman was dating a 34-year-old guy for exactly one month, but back in June, they parted ways and broke up.

Their breakup was pretty friendly, but she never expected to really hear from him again…let alone his mom.

Yesterday while she was at work, this guy’s mom simply showed up. His mom then questioned her about if she was aware of who she was, and she really had no clue.

She assumed this woman was just a client, but then this woman pointed out that she was her ex’s mom.

“She then proceeded to tell me how her son was extremely depressed because I left him; he is barely eating, he only leaves his house to go to work and doesn’t go out much because he doesn’t have any friends anymore,” she explained.

“She then told me that she was leaving because their family lives abroad, and she was extremely concerned about leaving him alone like this. She made me feel like it was my fault he was depressed and lonely and wanted me to get back together with him because he’s waiting for me to go back to him.”

“I told her that if he was that lonely, maybe his family could move back here so they can be with him. She said that was their intention if we gave her some grandchildren (WTF).”

Not only was she horrified, but she was also at a complete loss for words, and she certainly didn’t want to dish out details on why she broke up with this guy.

She felt it was too personal to fill her ex’s mom in on the reason why they are no longer together, so she simply said she’s busy at work and prioritizing other things in her life.

