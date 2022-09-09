She Kicked Her Step-Siblings Out For Being Disrespectful But Now, They Want Her To Foot Their Hotel Room Bill

This twenty-nine-year-old woman decided to host a party for her mother and stepfather’s wedding anniversary. But, she, of course, wanted all of her family members to attend.

So, she generously flew her three step-siblings and their partners all out to spend a week in her city. Then, on the weekend, she planned for the entire group to attend the anniversary party.

She and her husband live in a pretty small apartment, though, so there was not enough space to house all of her step-siblings. In turn, they opted to just invite her stepbrother Mark and his partner, Fran, to stay with them.

But, this may not have been the best couple to invite after all.

“No one in our family likes Fran because she is a militant social justice warrior and can’t keep her opinions to herself. And she always has no general etiquette,” she explained.

So, if you could not have guessed it, the entire week Mark and Fran stayed at her apartment, Fran kept making “out-of-pocket comments” about the city and their lifestyle.

But, she tried to look past all of that– until Fran’s judgments really came to a head one particular evening.

That night, she and her husband attended a fancy party and decided to invite Fran and Mark along. And for a short while, everything went swimmingly.

Afterward, though, she invited a few people back to her yacht for an after-party, and all hell broke loose.

