This Mom Said No To Giving Her Stepson The Money Her Parents Set Aside For Her Daughter To Go To College, But Her Husband Is Really Pressuring Her To Change Her Mind

A 43-year-old mom has a 46-year-old husband named Neil that she tied the knot with 2 years ago.

She and Neil both have children from their previous relationships. She has a 20-year-old daughter named Grace, while Neil has an 18-year-old son named Alex and a 23-year-old daughter, Lola.

“When I was pregnant with Grace, my late parents generously set aside a college fund for her,” she explained.

“It has been placed in a bank account under my name, and it’s up to me to give the funds to Grace.”

“There was a change of plan. Grace decided she didn’t want to go to college and instead got a job as a real estate agent through a friend in the industry and doing a full-time 5-month training course. She now makes decent money.”

Neil knows about Grace’s college money, and he’s been all over her about now giving it to Alex so Alex can go to college for criminology.

Neil believes that she needs to give Alex that college money, considering the fact that Grace is never going to use it for college and “doesn’t need the money.”

Her parents made it very clear to her that the money they gave her she be used for Grace to go to college.

They didn’t want that money used for anything else.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.