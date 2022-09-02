This Yale University Senior Was Fatally Stabbed 17 Times After Leaving A Pizza Party And Her Case Has Remained Cold For Nearly 24 Years Now, Although There Are A Few Leads

In 1977, Suzanne Jovin was born in Germany, and by 1998, she was a senior attending the prestigious Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Her friends and family knew Suzanne as a kind-hearted, extremely intelligent, witty, and bold person.

But, everything changed on the chilly day of December 4, 1998. Suzanne had just attended a pizza party she organized for Best Buddies– a peer support program that fostered relationships between students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and students without IDD.

And after the event, she was last seen at 9:10 p.m. near Yale’s Phelps Gate before walking north on College Street.

Then, about twenty-five minutes later, Suzanne was found in an upscale residential area of New Haven, about two miles away from campus, fighting for her life. She had suffered seventeen stab wounds to her back and head.

Authorities immediately launched an extensive investigation, and Suzanne’s case gained national news coverage.

But, despite extensive crime scene analysis, person-of-interest questioning, and even rallying a retired detective task force to specifically handle her case, justice has never been served.

It has now been nearly twenty-four years since Suzanne’s brutal murder, and there are still numerous questions left unanswered.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of Suzanne at the pizza party the night she was murdered

