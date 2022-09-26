Want To Move Out Of Your Parent’s House Before Age 30? People Share How They Managed To Pull This Off

Moving out of your parent’s house is one of the most cherished milestones of transitioning from childhood to adulthood. But, the ridiculous cost of living today has unfortunately made this a long-term goal for many.

In fact, according to a Pew Research Center survey published last month, fifty percent of adults between the ages of eighteen and twenty-nine are still living with one or both of their parents.

So now, many young adults stuck in the same situation are wondering how the heck they can break the pattern– and some are turning to social media.

“People who moved out of their parent’s house before thirty– how?” one Reddit user even asked last week.

Well, the thread gained nearly thirty thousand responses, and people around the world reveled in the struggle of starting fresh.

Roommates & Ramen

“I was kicked out at sixteen, and after couch surfing for a few months, I moved into a studio apartment with four other people.”

“When I say we were poor, I mean poor. Most of us did not have jobs. I lived off of the worst food– knock-off ramen, dollar store canned vegetables, rice, and terrible year-old pasta. It was a wild few years.”

–Vetiversailles

