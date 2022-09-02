While On Vacation With Her Boyfriend, His Ex Sent Him A Message Saying She’s Moving To Their City And She’s Thinking This Girl Might Be Trying To Steal Him From Her

A 28-year-old woman is currently with her boyfriend, who is 27. Before her boyfriend began dating her, he was in a 4-year-long relationship with his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Her boyfriend split up with his ex 5 years ago because their relationship was toxic and overdramatic.

Her boyfriend’s ex also cheated on him multiple times and then claimed she did it because he gave her issues with her body image.

She was manipulative, self-centered, and obsessive. How does she know? Well, she attended college with both of them and got a front-row seat to this dumpster fire.

“This girl did several very, very questionable things involving him, me, or the public’s attention, but I’m trying to be positive and think maybe she has grown,” she explained.

“Essentially just know she used to demonstrate attention-seeking behaviors and needed validation a lot when I knew her.”

“Like, the kind of girl who finds out she might have a hip tumor and starts rolling around in a wheelchair except when she wants to go hiking. I distinctly remember another night when we were hanging out, and she took off her clothes and was crying and talking about how ashamed of her body my SO made her feel, and then she told me she loved me.”

Her boyfriend’s ex did some weird things in an effort to get her to be more open with her, and then she woke up one day to find out that this girl cut her off as a friend.

She later found out from her boyfriend that this girl accused her of being a trigger to the trauma she had, but she knows better.

