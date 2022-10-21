From “Bimbo” To Businesswoman: How Paris Hilton Contradicted Tabloids To Build An Empire And Focus Her Platform On Philanthropy 

On November 29, 2006, the New York Post ran a front-page story headlined “Bimbo Summit.” The picture behind the words? Lindsey Lohan, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton sitting in the backseat of a car.

At the time, these were arguably the most powerful and sought-after women in entertainment.

Lindsey had just starred in Freaky Friday (2003), Mean Girls (2004), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), and Herbie Fully Loaded (2005). Brittney had released five studio albums, embarked on four concert tours, and was working on her sixth discography, “Blackout.”

And finally, Paris Hilton was taking the world by storm as a pop culture icon. She was actively starring in her reality TV show, The Simple Life, while launching her acting career in films such as House of Wax and Pledge This!

Paris even released her first-ever studio album, entitled Paris, that same year– which included the hit song “Stars Are Blind.”

Yet, these bright, beautiful, and young businesswomen were given one ubiquitous label– bimbo. And it was not just by the New York Post.

In the early 2000s, and arguably still today, traditionally beautiful women were just not taken seriously. People just could not fathom the fact that the gorgeous girls on movie screens, concert stages, and magazine covers had anything going on upstairs.

And if you don’t believe me, just look at the Urban Dictionary definition of the word: “an attractive but empty-headed woman.” What an extremely limiting label to place on someone based on one insignificant trait– appearance.

