He Freaked Out On His Wife After She Returned The Birthday Gift He Bought For Their Daughter

A major conflict between two parents ended in a screaming match after their daughter’s birthday.

A 40-year-old man had an experience with his wife that you can say was less than amicable. He and his wife have been married for 12 years, and they have a daughter and a son together.

Their family has fallen on some hard times, as his wife recently lost her job, and because of that, his wife wants their family to make an effort when it comes to being more frugal.

“I am still working and am happy to provide for the family,” he explained. “I have no issue with saving money. We have been planning daughter’s birthday party and my wife has made it clear that the budget is $50.”

His wife went and bought all of the decorations for their daughter’s party at the dollar store, something he had no problem with.

His wife continued to plan the party in a way that could save them some money. For example, she told their daughter to only invite 5 friends so that they wouldn’t have to spend so much money on food.

When it came to their daughter’s gift, things got complicated. Their daughter asked them for a Nintendo Switch, an extremely popular and pretty pricey gaming device.

His wife told their daughter that it was too expensive. However, he found one online for a good deal and bought one anyway.

At the party, their daughter was absolutely thrilled to open up her Nintendo Switch. His wife however, was not excited about the gift. When all of the chaos from the day had died down, he and his wife got into an argument.

