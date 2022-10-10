He Planned On Moving In With His Girlfriend, Until She Told Him That She Wants His Indoor Cat To Now Live Outside

A 24-year-old guy was dating his girlfriend named Cassie for close to a whole year, and on their second or third date, he told her that he had a cat.

He even showed Cassie pictures of his cat, whose name is Blue, and Blue is a very pretty long-haired cat that does shed all over his house.

Well, a month ago, Cassie brought up taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together, and at first, he thought that sounded alright.

But then, Cassie mentioned that she wanted him to kick Blue outside so she wouldn’t get an allergic reaction (Cassie is super allergic to cats).

“Of course, I said no, because Blue is an indoor cat, and I’m not going to just leave her outside,” he explained.

“She said something like, “She’ll be fine out there. We have a fence!” I still said no.”

“Then she told me to at least lock Blue in a room or something; I said absolutely not. She said I’m being unreasonable and she needed me to keep Blue away from her. I said that Blue is a part of my family, and I’m not locking her outside.”

Cassie also said that she should not have to make accommodations for an animal in her own house, but he doesn’t agree.

Blue came into his life well before Cassie did, and he thought her demands were nothing but cruel to Blue.

