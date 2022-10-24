Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Cut Her Stepdaughter’s Hair Off As A Punishment, And Now She Has No Idea What To Do About Visitation

This twenty-seven-year-old woman and her husband, who is thirty-five, are currently expecting their first child together. But, she is already a stepmother to her husband’s twelve-year-old daughter, Evie, who he had with his ex-wife.

And even though she loves Evie like her own and has been caring for Evie as such for years, her husband’s ex is apparently a nightmare to deal with.

For context, her husband was married to his ex for eight years before they split up. His ex was reportedly very controlling and abusive, and even the courts agreed– because now, both she and her husband have primary physical and legal custody of Evie.

So, her husband’s ex only gets to see Evie on weekends, when Evie is dropped off on Friday afternoons and picked up on Sunday mornings.

But nothing could have prepared her or her husband for what happened this past weekend when Evie was dropped off at her mother’s house.

Just two hours after she and her husband left Evie there, she and her husband received a call from her stepdaughter. Evie could barely speak, was hysterically crying, and just showed them her hair– which was completely botched.

And it later came out that her husband’s ex had hacked away at Evie’s hair from her mid-back to her ears.

“It looked like she used a pair of dull kitchen scissors. Her ends were completely split and frayed, there were big chunks missing from certain parts, and other parts were still long,” she recalled.

Why the hell would Evie’s birth mother do that, you might ask? Well, apparently, her husband’s ex thought it would be an appropriate punishment for something that Evie did weeks ago.

