In 1986, This 7-Month-Old Was Kidnapped From His Crib In Colorado, And His Family Believes That His Father’s Mistress Could Have Taken Him

In July of 1986, Christopher Abeyta of Colorado was just 7-months-old. He was born on November 28, 1985, and welcomed into a large family of six older brothers and sisters.

And unlike many infants, Christopher very rarely cried. Instead, he was known as a happy baby who just loved being held by his sisters.

But, on July 15, Christopher was tragically kidnapped from his crib in his parents’ bedroom between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

His family’s home was located in southwestern Colorado Springs on Ashwood Circle, and foul play was immediately suspected.

Unfortunately, though, no suspect in the kidnapping has ever been arrested, and Christopher has never been found.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Missing Persons and Cold Case Units have continued investigating the case.

Most recently, the CSPD tested DNA samples from three individuals whom they believed might have been Christopher. But, the results indicated that none of the people were a match.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has also aided in the circulation of age progression photos.

Facebook; pictured above is Christopher as a baby

