Loaded Baked Potato Soup Is A Great Recipe To Try When The Temperature Starts To Really Drop

Want something cozy and comforting to eat for this cooling season? This loaded baked potato soup recipe could be your pick!
Imagine this: sipping on a big, warm bowl filled with thick, creamy soup while you stare at the falling leaves outside your window. How cozy is that?
Addison Bounds, aka @cooking4wifey, shared his recipe for the loaded baked potato soup on TikTok. Addison also claims the dish is his wife’s all-time favorite dinner.
Get your notes ready. Here are the ingredients for the soup:
- 8 slices of bacon
- 1/2 onion
- 3celeries
- 2 carrots
- 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning
- 5 garlic cloves
- 2 cups of milk›
- 1/4 to ⅓ of a cup of flour
- 2 potatoes
- 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
- Chicken stock (enough to cover all your ingredients)
- Green onions
With the preparation, you just need to cut all the ingredients into biting sizes, mince the garlic, and shred the cheddar cheese, which Addison recommends using a food processor.
After the prep, you may start cooking now. The first step would be to brown the bacon in a pot.
Put the celery and onions in first. Carrots and garlic would be going in after.
