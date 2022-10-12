She Completely Understands Why Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, But Now That He Wants To Get Back Together, Her Loved Ones Are Horrified That She’s Entertaining The Idea

A girl used to be in a relationship with her boyfriend, but she admits that a couple of things on her end led to the end of their relationship.

She was in a terrible place back then; she gained a ton of weight, she lashed out at everyone around her, and she spiraled into a depression.

She also wasn’t really able to be there for her boyfriend because of everything that she was going through.

This all happened because one of her best friends sadly passed away, and she really struggled with how to deal with her grief.

Ultimately, her boyfriend cheated on her with one of the girls he’s been friends with since he was a kid, and he had always told her that she shouldn’t worry about this friend of his.

“When he admitted everything to me because he felt guilty,” she explained. “I was obviously very hurt at first, but when he explained his view, I kind of understood. I was neglecting his needs, and I did pretty much neglect our relationship, so I understood why he did what he did.”

“I gained so much weight that I didn’t even look like me anymore and was overall so hard to be around; everyone had to walk on eggshells around me because I was in such a fragile aggressive state.”

“He told me that he loved me and still wanted to be with me, but it’s hard for him given my state, and he did want me to get better and not break up so he could be there for me.”

When her boyfriend was done sharing all of this with her, she did not feel mad at him at all. Her boyfriend made such an effort to get her help, but she ignored it.

