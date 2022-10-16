She Disappeared From Her Apartment In June, Leaving Her Phone, Wallet, And Car Behind, And Her Boyfriend Claimed That She Wasn’t Feeling Well Right Before She Vanished

Thirty-six-year-old Michelle Bernstein-Schultz was originally from the bustling borough of Queens, New York. But, at the age of seven, she and her family moved to Gilbert, Arizona– an agricultural town known for its family-friendly farms.

Michelle took a particular interest in the region’s abundant wilderness and launched into a new hobby– hiking.

“Michelle’s an avid hiker. She takes her hiking very seriously,” Michelle’s sister, Danielle, said to Dateline.

Aside from that, Michelle also has two sons– who are ten and fifteen– from previous marriages. They both live with their fathers; meanwhile, Michelle began to get more serious with her boyfriend last year.

The couple moved in together in Phoenix, Arizona, in October of 2021 and have been dating for about a year and a half.

But, by June of this year, everything changed for Michelle and her family.

It all began on June 28, 2022, when Michelle learned that a personal injury settlement check would be available for her to collect on July 1. She had been involved in a car accident earlier this year and was being awarded two thousand and five hundred dollars.

Then, on June 29, Michelle reportedly spent the entire day at home in Phoenix. She did not speak to any family members that day, but she did text a friend all day long.

Phoenix Police Department; pictured above is Michelle

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe