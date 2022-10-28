She Hosted A Family Dinner For Her In-Laws But Ended Up Kicking Everyone Out After They Made Her Feel Totally Uncomfortable In Her Own Home

This forty-year-old woman and her husband, Daniel, are originally from Brazil. But, just last year, they decided to move to Portugal, and she was super excited about the relocation.

This was primarily because Daniel’s family lived in Portugal, so she had never really gotten to meet them before properly. And after everyone was introduced, she thought that things were going great.

Daniel’s sister even began hosting dinner parties, so the entire family consistently had opportunities to get together. The parties were nothing extravagant or over the top, but her sister-in-law apparently always makes delicious homemade meals for them.

After repeatedly attending her sister-in-law’s home, though, she eventually wanted to give back.

“I had an idea to host a dinner for all of Daniel’s family as a thank-you for all the dinners his sister made for us. Daniel loved it and suggested we do a Brazilian barbecue,” she recalled.

So, she invited Daniel’s family and set a date– which happened to be a few nights ago. And on the day of the dinner, she spent the entire morning and afternoon cooking and preparing.

She whipped up as many Brazilian dishes and desserts as time would allow. She also paid close attention to the table settings and was confident that everything looked beautiful.

Her husband was at work the entire time she was preparing the dinner, though, and did not get to see any of the arrangements. Instead, her husband picked up his family on his way home from work, and everyone arrived together.

Unfortunately, though, she could instantly sense that the dinner was going to go downhill immediately after seeing the look on her sister-in-law’s face. Her sister-in-law apparently had this expression on as if something was wrong.

