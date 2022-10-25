She Showed Her Fiancé’s Cousin Her Prenup, And It Started A Ton Of Family Drama Because Her Fiancé Apparently Got An Asset His Cousin Was Supposed To Inherit

This young woman got engaged this year– so, as you can imagine, she has been planning all of the details of her special day.

Amidst the wedding preparations, though, her fiancé also asked her to sign a prenuptial agreement, also known as a prenup.

A prenup is essentially a contract between fiancés that outlines how their property will be managed and divided should the marriage ever end– either by divorce or the death of one of the partners.

And even though the idea of signing a prenup has been looked down upon in the past– with many believing it is indicative of a “faithless” or “doomed” marriage– the concept has been catching on.

In fact, according to The Harris Poll, fifteen percent of married Americans reported signing a prenup before saying, “I do.” This is up twelve percent as compared to a 2010 poll and represents how more adults are open to discussing adverse outcomes in hopes of preventing turmoil later.

So, anyway, she is among the forty-two percent of U.S. adults who support prenuptial agreements and actually told her fiancé that she was happy to sign one.

However, some serious drama unfolded once she actually received a drafted copy of her and her fiancé’s agreement last week.

After getting the papers last Monday, she decided to show them to her friend– who just so happened to be her fiancé’s cousin.

On the one hand, her friend was just curious about their decisions. And on the other, she has no experience with prenups but recognized that her friend did. So, she figured that her friend might be helpful with navigating the entire process.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.