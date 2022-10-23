She Won’t Participate In Her Stepmother’s Wedding Tradition Because She Does Not Want To Share Her Mother’s Necklace With Her Stepsister And Half-Sister

This woman recently got engaged and has been working on all of the exciting– and stressful– facets of wedding planning. Amidst all of that, though, she has also had to deal with her stepmother’s wedding expectations.

More specifically, her stepmother apparently has a family wedding tradition in which all of the sisters wear the same accessory from a family member’s wedding outfit.

“Typically, the item is something from your mother or grandmother’s wedding,” she explained.

“My stepmother and all of her sisters wore their mother’s veil. My stepmother’s nieces all wore their mother’s wedding pearls. You get the picture.”

Anyway, she is obviously the next in line for marriage. So, her stepmother recently sat her, her stepsister, and her half-sister down to decide what their wedding item would be.

She had honestly planned to wear one of her biological mother’s wedding items, though, and was forced to tell her stepmother that she was not looking to wear anything extra.

However, her stepmother kept insisting and said that it was important to keep the family tradition going.

“So I told her it was nice of her to think of me, but it just wasn’t my tradition,” she recalled.

Still, though, the conversation was not over. Instead, it just moved to what piece of her mother’s wedding wardrobe she planned to wear for her own big day– a beautiful necklace.

