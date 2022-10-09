The Largest Dinosaur Skeleton Ever Found Was Discovered In Portugal After Construction Workers Originally Came Across Fossilized Fragments In 2017

Calling all Jurassic Park lovers! Scientists are amazed after what might be the “largest dinosaur ever found” was discovered in Portugal in early August.

According to an article on Reuters, fragments from the skeleton were first discovered all the way back in 2017, when a property owner in the city of Pombal, Portugal, discovered several pieces of fossilized fragments while doing some construction work.

EurekAlert writes that the property owner contacted an international research team after he made the discovery and that they carried out the first excavation campaign that year.

However, it wasn’t until this month when the paleontologists started unearthing what they believe to be “the largest sauropod dinosaur to be found in Europe.”

Some researchers from the University of Lisbon estimate the sauropod to have been a whopping 82 feet long and lived approximately 145 million years ago.

Encyclopedia Brittanica writes that the sauropod is “marked by large size, a long neck and tail, a four-legged stance, and a herbivorous diet.” They were the “largest of all dinosaurs and the largest land animals that ever lived.” Fascinating!

To get a better picture of what this dinosaur looked like, think of the famous Brachiosaurus or Brachiosaurus altithorax, which falls under the sauropod family.

Parts of the axial skeleton have been collected from the discovery site. This includes the dinosaur’s ribs and vertebrae.

“It is not usual to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, maintaining their original anatomical position,” Elisabete Malafaia, Postdoctoral researcher at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, told EurekAlert.

