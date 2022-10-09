Her Fiancé Dumped Her Right Before Their Wedding, So She Decided To Make An Ick List Of All The Worst Things About Him

Do you know what an ‘ick’ is? Yes, the word is associated with something being icky or gross, but ‘ick’ is actually a newer term being thrown around these days.

As stated on Urban Dictionary, an ick is “something someone does that is an instant turn-off for you, making you instantly hate the idea of being with them romantically.”

Now that you know what an ick is, it’s going to make the story of this woman’s special post-breakup list even better.

A woman named Andie (@andreanoel0) on TikTok was recently dumped by her fiancé right before their wedding, forcing them to call it off.

The break-up has been very difficult for Andie, who says that she has been crying a lot since.

However, she is using a hilarious coping mechanism to remind herself how better off she is now that the relationship is over, and TikTok users can’t get enough of it. She’s been making an ‘ick list.’

“This is the beginning of my unhinged era,” says Andie before introducing her list on TikTok. “I think when your engagement gets called off, it’s the only time that you get to act crazy, and nobody can, like, really bother you about it.”

Some of the icks about Andie’s ex-fiancé are pretty mind-boggling. For example, the first ick on the list is the fact that he slept in the same bed as his sister until he was 22-years-old. Weird much?

TikTok; pictured above is Andie in her video

