The Son He Had From A One-Night Stand Wants Him To Pay For His College Education, But He Said No Way

When this 39-year-old man was back in college, he ended up having a one-night stand with a girl named Jade.

Well, Jade ended up getting pregnant that one night, and after she told him, he said that he would step up and pay child support; however, that was the extent that he wanted to be involved in this child’s life.

Jade agreed to his wishes, and everything has gone well for the last 18 years. He admits he never wanted to have children, so the fact that his 18-year-old son Marty is not part of his life at all works well for him.

“Jade never got a boyfriend or anything after she had Marty, so she’s been doing a pretty good job all by herself,” he explained.

“We’re still friends to this day, and I’ve only spoken to Marty a few times.”

Marty just graduated from high school and is now looking at going to college. The college that Marty picked, though, is insanely expensive, and since Jade is a single mom, she absolutely can’t afford to send him.

Marty then asked Jade for his phone number, and he received a call from Marty. Marty wanted to know if he would be willing to pay for him to go to college as Jade didn’t have the money.

Marty laid out the facts to him: he does have a great job, Marty is the only child that he has, and he has never been a dad to Marty at all.

Marty insisted that he needed to pay for him to go to college since it was the least he could really do.

