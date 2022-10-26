There Was A Ghost Attached To A Chair Her Mom Gave Her, And People Think this Ghost Was Really Her Guardian Angel

Well, it’s that time of year again. The weather is getting colder. The leaves are changing color. The sweaters come out of storage, and people start drinking pumpkin spice lattes.

I love fall and everything it brings to the area I live. I love sitting in my cozy clothes with a warm cup of cocoa, tea, or coffee and just enjoying the comfort that fall brings me.

With the drop in temperature comes the chills we get from haunted houses around Halloween, and ghost-storied people share at sleepovers and spooky parties.

We live in a pretty haunted land, and a lot of people have shared their experiences with the paranormal.

Some of those experiences are negative, but a lot of them are positive. Stories of people being befriended by a spirit in their house or about a ghost that shaved them from an abusive partner.

One Tiktoker who goes by @glamourpossum shared her experience with a chair her mother gave her during college.

“When I got my first apartment, my mom gave me this big armchair that she had since college. It’s big and cozy, and I love reading in it,” she explained.

“I still have it. It was around this time I started dating a guy from one of my classes. He started sleeping over at my apartment a lot because he was a commuter, and since I lived so close to campus, it just made more sense that he would just wake up in the morning and go to class. But we started fighting a lot.”

TikTok; pictured above is @glamourpossum in her video

