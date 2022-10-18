While Talking About Her Wedding, She Accidentally Shaded Her Sister-In-Law’s Wedding Rules

This woman is getting married in just three months, and, like a lot of brides, her only “rules” have to do with the dress code.

She has sent out wedding invites with the rules on them, as well as follow-up emails that outline her wedding expectations in detail.

“I have only requested that people avoid wearing white, for obvious reasons, and emerald green– the bridesmaids’ dress color,” she said.

“I also asked people to RSVP until a certain date, or else I won’t include them in the reception dinner since the price per person is very expensive.”

Aside from that, though, her wedding is pretty rule-free. Kids are allowed, and she claims that she could not care less what guests choose to wear– as long as the colors do not include white or emerald green.

While the other guests have been very understanding of this, though, her sister-in-law has actually been the one to give her some pushback.

She and her sister-in-law have an “okay” relationship. She does not necessarily consider them friends, but they get along fine and definitely do not hate each other.

During her fiancé’s birthday celebration, though, a conversation with some friends took a weird turn after her sister-in-law got involved.

It all began when her friends basically started praising her for being so chill with wedding rules. Her friends noted how refreshing it was to look forward to a wedding where they would not feel like they were walking on eggshells.

