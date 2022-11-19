A Guy Asked Her If She Wanted To Grab Food With Him, But Then He Brought Her Back To His Place And Made Her Eat One Of His Meal Preps While Sharing The Same Fork

Have you ever gone out to dinner with a guy, but the “restaurant” that you’re supposed to go to ends up being his apartment?

And, no, it’s not because he’s a professional chef. Well, if you haven’t gone on this date, TikToker @brianneolsen certainly has.

“A guy from Bumble asked me if I wanted to go get food with him,” she said. “I said yes.”

Normally, ‘getting food’ would be going out to a restaurant or maybe even a quick bite at a fast-food place. But never did Brianne think that her date would instead bring her back to his home.

“He came and picked me up and took me back to his apartment,” she said. “I said, ‘oh, what are we doing at your apartment?’.”

His response to her question was just another red flag to add to the list.

“He said, ‘I have food here,'” Brianne explained. “I said, ‘well, isn’t that convenient for you’ and he went to the fridge, and he opened it and took out his meal prep for the week.”

It wasn’t even a gourmet meal that she was getting from this guy and his weekly meal prep kit. The first date should have been better than his weekly chore.

TikTok; pictured above is Brianne in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.