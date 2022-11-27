Grab Your Popcorn: Everyone’s Favorite Honorary Father And Santa Claus, Tim Allen, Is Back Again For Brand New “The Santa Clauses” Series On Disney+ 

After The Santa Clause was released in 1994, millennials around the country dubbed Tim Allen as their honorary father figure.

He played Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who lacked a bit of Christmas spirit but had to put his own feelings aside after getting custody of his son, Charlie (played by Eric Lloyd), on Christmas Eve.

Then, after reading Charlie a holiday story before bedtime, the father-son duo was stunned to find that Santa Claus was really on their roof.

The real shock factor, though, came after Santa fell off the roof, his suit deflated, and via a contract clause, Scott became the brand new Santa Claus.

Kids everywhere got to watch as the unsuspecting father learned the holiday ropes and grew a strong love of giving. Plus, in the process, he rekindled a strained relationship with his only son.

The original film was such a widespread hit that Disney made the concept a trilogy– releasing The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006.

But if you thought that Tim Allen and his holiday spirit were just treasures of the past, think again– because we have some exciting news for you. Two weeks ago, a brand new miniseries, The Santa Clauses, was released on Disney+.

And before you get worried: no, they did not replace our favorite Santa Claus. In fact, Tim Allen is back and playing Scott Calvin better than ever.

He is also joined by other original cast members, including Elizabeth Mitchel, who plays Mrs. Claus, and David Krumholtz, who stars as the beloved Bernard the Elf.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.