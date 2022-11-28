He Is About To Buy A House With His Girlfriend Of Six Years But Is Getting Cold Feet Because She Has Been Gaining Weight

According to this twenty-eight-year-old guy, his attraction to women has always been based on how compatible their personalities are.

For instance, he claims to look at three key factors: how responsible a love interest is, whether or not they treat people with kindness, and if they have healthy habits.

But, since getting into a serious relationship with his girlfriend, weight has appeared to pop up on that list, too.

He met his girlfriend about six years ago, and at that time, she was reportedly already on the “higher end” of his “weight threshold.”

“But, she ticked so many boxes. More than anyone, ever. A dream come true,” he recalled.

Over the past four years, though, he claims that his girlfriend has been gradually putting on weight– and it is apparently really freaking him out.

First of all, they are barely intimate anymore. In fact, they are only together romantically about three times a year now– a reality he is confident is tied to her weight gain.

His girlfriend is now reportedly bordering on obese with a body mass index (BMI) of twenty-nine, which he admits to finding fairly unattractive.

“But I have learned to be as sensitive and empathetic as possible,” he said.

