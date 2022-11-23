Her Husband Paid For Him And His Friends To Go Away For Weeks For The World Cup But Left Her With Only One Hundred Dollars To Celebrate Christmas With Their Three Kids, So She Said They Would Not Be Celebrating This Year, And Now Her Husband Is Furious

This woman is currently a stay-at-home mom who raises her three children full-time. Her husband, on the other hand, works a full-time job and makes an “okay salary,” according to her.

Over the past four months, though, her husband has been very frugal with their spending because he was saving up for a large goal.

He wanted to travel overseas to watch the World Cup in Qatar since he is a diehard fan obsessed with anything soccer related.

And honestly, she was okay with her husband splurging on himself for the occasion.

“He said he rarely ever gets to do what he wants, and so I didn’t want to judge him since it is his money eventually,” she recalled.

Her husband was obviously going to be gone for a good amount of time, though– until December 20, to be exact. So, before he left, they had a discussion about Christmas plans.

And during their talk, her husband told her she had to handle everything holiday-related and claimed he put aside enough money to cover their Christmas decorations, food, gifts, kids’ necessities, and more. Once her husband actually handed over the cash, though, she could not believe her eyes.

“The money in total was one hundred dollars. I was completely shocked,” she said.

She then proceeded to tell her husband that one hundred dollars were nowhere near enough to cover an entire family’s Christmas celebration. In fact, she called the amount of money he left ridiculous.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.