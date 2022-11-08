Her Husband Read Her Diary Behind Her Back And Became Furious About What Was Written Inside, But She Insists She Has Nothing To Apologize For Because He Violated Her Trust

Ever since this woman was ten years old, she has kept a diary. She feels that journaling is a form of therapy for her, and she has always written down exactly what she is feeling with no filter.

And, of course, she never let anyone read her diaries. After all, they house some of her most vulnerable and intimate thoughts.

Well, that was until over a decade ago when she first began dating her husband. After they had been going out for a few months, her then-boyfriend went over to her apartment while she hopped into the shower.

And while he was supposedly looking for matches, her then-boyfriend actually stumbled upon her diary.

When she came out of the shower, she found him sitting on her bed with a completely shell-shocked look on his face.

Apparently, her journal held the details of her life as a newly single woman at the time, and her then-boyfriend was not thrilled about what was written down.

Still, he initially apologized for reading her thought journal, and she ultimately forgave him. But then, he started to harp on what she had written down again.

“Things got messy. He started getting either very sad or very angry while referring to things he read,” she recalled.

“And his feelings were so intense that I started apologizing for my thoughts!”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.