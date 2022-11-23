She Says She Has The Creamiest And Crispiest Recipe For Oven Baked Mac And Cheese

Honestly, who doesn’t love Macaroni and cheese? It’s the ultimate comfort food and the best side dish on the Thanksgiving table. You can always count on mac and cheese making an appearance at almost any gathering. It’s just that good!

TikToker @moribyan has the perfect recipe for oven-baked mac and cheese. It’s both creamy and crispy at the same time, so you can taste the best of both worlds. Trust me; your tongue will be thanking you.

Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

-1 pound of elbow macaroni

-Salt

-6 tablespoons of unsalted butter

-3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

TikTok; pictured above is @moribyan’s mac and cheese

