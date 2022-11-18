She’s Sharing With You How To Recreate Her Adorable Pumpkin Gnocchi

We’ve been seeing so many fall recipes every year. Some follow the “tradition” with all sorts of pumpkin, apple, and squash recipes because they give out something to look forward to at this particular time of the year.

On the other hand, why not give some “twists” to those traditional recipes or even the ingredients?

TikToker Liz shares an excellent example where she turns gnocchi into perfect mini pumpkins! Under her account @foodwithliz, Liz posts a short, easy video for people to follow the recipe.

The best part–to many people–is that this recipe is vegan!

Here are the ingredients you need:

-1 Russet potato

-1/2 Cup pumpkin puree

-1 Cup flour (can add more if needed)

TikTok; pictured above is Liz’s adorable pumpkin gnocchi

