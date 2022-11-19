This Mom Says She Beat Up The Mom Of Her Daughter’s Bully To Prove A Point

Sadly, bullying is still an issue for many children in school these days. Sometimes it can be a long battle to finally stop your children’s bullies. A lot of the time, it’s the bully’s parents that are the most difficult to deal with.

One woman has gone viral on TikTok after giving the mother of a child who was bullying her daughter a piece of her mind.

Naquavia Brown (@naquaviabrown) is a mother and TikTok user. In her viral video, she says that her daughter had been bullied at school for a couple of months.

Apparently, her daughter told her father first, claiming that Naquavia reacts differently than her dad. Eventually, her dad told Naquavia about what was going on.

“In the midst of this, I planned a meeting with the parent and the children,” Naquavia tells her viewers. “I told them that my child would not be able to make it because she was so affected by this whole situation.”

Naquavia explains that the bully’s mother was extremely aggressive and was clearly not taking this meeting seriously. At the meeting, she started complaining and was about to call Naquavia’s daughter a mean name before she was cut off mid-sentence.

How was she cut off? Well, Naquavia punched her in the face. Can you believe it?

Naquavia then turned to the bully and said that she would beat up their mom every day just to prove that she wouldn’t be able to defend them. That if the bully kept picking on her child, they wouldn’t have anyone to call for help.

TikTok; pictured above is Naquavia in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.