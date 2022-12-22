A Peanut Butter Christmas Tree Is Just The Thing You Need To Ring In The Holidays

Since Christmas is right around the corner, these chocolate peanut butter Christmas trees are just what you need to ring in the holidays. Chocolate and peanut butter are the perfect pair, so what could be better than this sweet treat made with a festive twist? Jenna (@butternutbakery) has an easy, no-bake recipe for decadent and crispy chocolate peanut butter Christmas trees. It’s quick, simple, and oh-so-delicious!

“These peanut butter Christmas trees are salty, sweet, crunchy, chewy, and so easy to make,” said Jenna in her video. Plus, these trees even have a hint of caramel. What a splendid touch!

Ingredients

Peanut Butter Bars:

-1/2 cup of brown sugar

-1/2 cup of Karo light corn syrup

-1/2 cup of crushed pretzels

-3/4 cup of peanut butter

-1 cup of quick oats

-2 cups of crispy rice cereal

