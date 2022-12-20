After Her Dad Made Comments About Her Weight Again, She Decided To Call Him Out For His Recent Weight Gain, But Now Her Sister And Mom Think She Took It Too Far

Throughout this young woman’s entire childhood, she claims to have always been on the heavier side. Honestly, though, how her body looked had never really bothered her that much.

Well, that was until her father– who is fifty-six– started making comments about her body and her weight.

For the most part, she has tried to just brush his comments off in the past. After all, her dad always claimed to be looking out for her and said he just wanted what was best for her.

She also pointed out how it’s not like she doesn’t exercise, either. In fact, she actually works out two to three days a week and sticks to a relatively healthy diet– eating only two meals a day.

For whatever reason, though, her body weight always seems to plateau– and it is quite frustrating.

“My weight usually stays the same and steady, and my attempts to lose weight fail all the time, no matter how hard I try,” she explained.

Her dad, on the other hand, is pretty obsessed with exercise. In fact, he specifically loves running so much that he actually runs multiple long-distance marathons with distances of up to one hundred kilometers.

Last August, though, her dad was in a bad car accident and actually suffered a broken leg from it. So, because of his injury, her dad has had to cut back on running– his main form of exercise.

And due to the lack of exercise, her dad has actually gained a bit of weight himself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.