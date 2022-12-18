Her Christmas Hack Involves Sending Thank-Yous For Gifts On Christmas Morning, And It’s Pretty Clever

After working hard all holiday season decorating the house, hosting holiday parties, hunting for the perfect present, and dealing with kids hopped up on candy canes, most parents probably want to take a breather when the festivities are finally over.

But there’s still another matter to take care of after the presents are all unwrapped: the act of thanking everyone who got you and your family Christmas gifts.

Of course, you want to show your appreciation and acknowledge their thoughtfulness, but in the life of a busy parent, there’s hardly time to sit down and write out a heartfelt thank you note to every individual.

That’s why this mom, who goes by the TikTok handle, @muddlethroughmummy, has one Christmas morning hack that will save you time.

As a mom of two toddler boys, she personally does not have the time or energy to write formal thank-you letters, even though she’d love to.

Instead, she takes care of the thank yous right during Christmas morning. While her boys are opening their presents, she has them take a look at the labels and takes pictures or short clips of them enjoying their gifts.

Then, she immediately sends the photos or videos to whoever got them the gift.

Just make sure your phone is fully charged and ready to go in order to capture the memories at the moment. That will help to minimize any Christmas morning stress.

It’s a simple and easy hack to incorporate into your Christmas morning routine. If you aren’t doing it already, it’s not too late to start now!

Most TikTok users were fans of the idea, but some explained why they wouldn’t be able to do this.

