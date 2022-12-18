She Declined To Host Her In-Laws For Christmas Because She Doesn’t Want To Have To Cook Meat Dishes, So Then Her Husband Accused Her Of Being An “Unreasonable Vegan”

A 27-year-old woman got married to her 29-year-old husband 4 years ago, and they both happen to be vegan.

Now, their families live super far apart from one another, so every year for Christmas, they switch between spending time with her family and his family.

Everyone in her husband’s family takes turns hosting Christmas at their place, and they have a lot of Christmas traditions too.

One of their traditions entails making a seafood dinner for Christmas, and she says that it’s because they’re European.

“It is a big dinner that includes the whole extended family (aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, etc.),” she explained.

“My husband and I don’t partake in the seafood, but there are always some side dishes which are fine or only need minor adjustments to be vegan. In previous years, I have declined for us to host because I don’t want to prepare meat dishes.”

This Christmas it’s their turn to spend it with his side of the family. A week ago, she questioned her husband about who would be hosting Christmas, and he shocked her by saying that they would be.

Her husband’s cousins asked him to host as they live in a city that his cousins were excited to get to see and spend some time in for the holidays.

She then said to her husband that she could not believe that his loved ones agreed to eat vegan food for Christmas, as she expected that was something he made them agree to in order to host them all.

