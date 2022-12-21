Her Sister Directly Went Against Her Rules When Babysitting Her Son With ASD, So She Went Off And Said It Would Be A “Cold Day In Hell” Before Her Sister Gets To See Her Kids Again

This woman has a son who is now five-years-old. But, ever since her son was born, she and her partner suspected that he had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Apparently, her son showed all of the signs– such as lack of eye contact, lack of verbal communication, etc. So, she ended up having her son tested, and he was officially diagnosed at age two.

Now, her own brother also has ASD. And since she grew up around her brother, she picked up on many of her brother’s tendencies.

For instance, her brother is non-verbal, highly obsessed with screens, and is an incredibly picky eater.

“Like, he was living off of peanut butter sandwiches and Oreos only for a couple of years,” she explained.

“It’s a bit better now, but not much. He literally has a screen with him twenty-four-seven.”

So, as soon as she suspected that her own son might have ASD, all screens were immediately ditched from her household.

Currently, there are no televisions, tablets, or smartphones inside her home. In fact, she actually just has a flip phone for herself.

All of the computers are also kept locked up and away from reach, and they are only used whenever her son is not around.

